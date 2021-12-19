Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,814 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

