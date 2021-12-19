Sigma Planning Corp Sells 738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.