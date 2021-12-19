Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,092 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

