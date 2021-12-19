Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,649.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Signify has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $64.52.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

