Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.46.

Sika stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. 66,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Sika has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

