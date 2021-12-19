SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.88 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $163.19 million and $2.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

