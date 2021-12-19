SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of SITE Centers worth $118,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.