Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock remained flat at $$41.69 during trading hours on Friday. 2,048,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.