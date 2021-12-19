Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

SKY traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 1,015,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,625. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.