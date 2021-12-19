SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Update

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. SMART Global has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $63.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

