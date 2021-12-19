SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $331,985.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

