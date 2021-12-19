Smartlands Network (SLT) Hits One Day Volume of $207,120.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $207,120.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $10.63 or 0.00022707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

