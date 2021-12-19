Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $357,248.48 and $6,350.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00121292 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

