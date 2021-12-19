Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $72.88. 2,058,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,460. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,384 shares of company stock worth $4,803,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

