SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

