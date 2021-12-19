Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

