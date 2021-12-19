Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNMRY opened at $11.54 on Friday. Snam has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

