SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001322 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.