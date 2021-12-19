Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BICEY stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.
About Société BIC
