Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BICEY stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

