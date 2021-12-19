Solanium Hits Market Cap of $152.46 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00005885 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $152.46 million and $2.87 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

