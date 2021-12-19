Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,068,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,763. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

