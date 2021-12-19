Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $43,908,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

