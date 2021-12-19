Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

