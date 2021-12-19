SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,740.69

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SparksPay has a market cap of $29,740.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,871,930 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,706 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.