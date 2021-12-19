SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

