SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

