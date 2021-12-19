Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

