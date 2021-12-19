Spectiv Market Cap Achieves $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.