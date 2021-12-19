Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00232032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031976 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00523248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00067748 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

