SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $566,343.28 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $566,343.28 and approximately $398.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.71 or 0.99730056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00276230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00415959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00179539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001960 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.