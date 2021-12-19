Splinterlands Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

