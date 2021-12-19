Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.18 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $82.18 million and $1.95 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00198756 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010243 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

