Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,165.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $74,165.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars.

