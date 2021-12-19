SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.13 ($4.68).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.63) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($52,570.37). Insiders bought a total of 18,148 shares of company stock worth $4,015,543 over the last 90 days.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.08.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

