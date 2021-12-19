Stacks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.52 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $52.52 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00157363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00231188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,001,438 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

