Stakenet One Day Volume Reaches $92,398.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $92,398.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00277384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008976 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00158538 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,384,743 coins and its circulating supply is 122,845,705 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

