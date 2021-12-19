Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $381.44 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030479 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

