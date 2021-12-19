Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $532,549.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

