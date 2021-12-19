Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $53.88 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.