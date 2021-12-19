Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,675,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

