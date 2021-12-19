Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

