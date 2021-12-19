State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,344,155 shares of company stock worth $96,466,270. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

