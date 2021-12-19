State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $216.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.