State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iridium Communications by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Iridium Communications by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.47 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

