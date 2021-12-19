State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.79 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.