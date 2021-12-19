State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.79 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PFGC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.