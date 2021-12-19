State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 709,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,340,000 after buying an additional 137,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,272,000 after buying an additional 99,715 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

