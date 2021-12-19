State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.