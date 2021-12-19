State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock worth $225,690,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

