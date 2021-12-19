State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,081 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

