State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,092 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

